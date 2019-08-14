PLANS to build 143 homes on the site of the former Gwent County Council offices have been recommended for approval.

Kier Living want to transform the vacant County Hall site in Croesyceiliog into a “high-quality” residential development.

A total of 41 two-bedroom houses would be built alongside 58 three-bedroom, 30 four-bedroom houses and 14 one-bed properties. Of these, 43 would be offered as affordable housing.

The new estate would also have a children’s park within one of several areas of public open spaces, while ancient woodland and permissive paths surrounding the site would be retained.

Residents would access the site from the existing roundabout on Turnpike Road, which also serves the neighbouring Gwent Police headquarters.

A planning statement submitted by Kier Living says: “The proposals form a high-quality residential development, well-related to the existing settlement and meets local housing need.

“It incorporates a suitable provision of public open space and car parking to ensure residential amenity is high and encourages a balanced residential community through the proposed housing mix.”

While the application has received no objections, Cwmbran Community Council expressed concerns over the safety of Turnpike Road and the potential for increased traffic on the roundabout.

Members also feared that more housing would put extra pressure on local doctor’s surgeries, but Torfaen council planning officers say the health board would have been aware of the development and allocated resources accordingly.

The council’s planning committee will consider the planning application on Tuesday, August 20.

The office buildings which once belonged to Gwent County Council were demolished in 2013 after repair works were estimated at around £30 million.

Torfaen council shared ownership of the 16-acre site with Monmouthshire council before selling the land for £2.9 million in April 2018.

Both councils had hoped to fetch £5 million for the site back in 2015, but were knocked back by prospective buyers on two separate occasions.

Upon signing the deal, the developer was required to enter into a section 106 agreement to pay towards 30 per cent affordable housing and further community contributions.

More than £350,000 will go to local schools, another £162,448 for adult recreation, £15,000 for off-site pedestrian works and £7,697 for off-site play areas.