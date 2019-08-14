A TORFAEN music teacher is hoping to continue her mum’s fundraising legacy by recording a charity single for St David’s Hospice.

Susie Webb, from Croesyceiliog is hoping the single can raise money for the hospice after they provided support for her mum, Jaci Thomas, who died from cancer last year.

Mrs Thomas had battled cancer for 15 years, and after finding out her cancer had returned five years ago, she decided to raise money for the hospice.

“Mum had been cared for at her home by the charity and as an inpatient,” said Mrs Webb, founder of jazz and blues choir Soul’d as Seen.

“We and she were ever so grateful for the wonderful care she received.

“When mum found out that her cancer was now terminal, she decided to go on a mission to raise money for St David's Hospice Care.

“She joined the St David's Hospice Care choir and found huge support within that. She raised more than £12,000 for the charity with some of that coming from a skydive in Swansea.”

And now, her daughter is looking to continue that legacy with the help of her choir.

Mrs Webb said her mum was the inspiration for her to start singing, so it was fitting to keep her memory alive in this way.

(Jaci Thomas skydiving for St David's Hospice Care. Picture: DBPR.)

“Mum was a wonderful, loving, funny and talented woman. She was the very reason that I became a singer,” said Mrs Webb. “I heard the voice of an angel when I was aged five and from then on knew that was what I wanted to do.

“She sang at the Sydney Opera House, for the former Prime Minister Harold Wilson and performed on Aussie TV with Paul Hogan.

“She continued to sing until the last couple of years of her life.”

(Susie Webb is hoping to raise money for St David's Hospice Care in memory of her mum. Picture: DBPR)

Skye Lewis, from St David’s Hospice Care, said: “It’s a marvellous tribute to Jaci that her memory will live on through her daughters’ tireless fundraising efforts for the charity.”

Soul’d as Seen will perform with The Cory Band at St Mary’s Church in Chepstow on Thursday, October 17.

The choir will be releasing a single, which was produced by Matt Bond, from The Dirty Youth and recorded at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, at the end of September. Profits from sales will be donated to St David's Hospice Care.