BRIDES-to-be have the change to win a stunning dress for just £1.

The Lions Club of Chepstow and Caldicot (LCCC) are hosting their grand raffle with a £2,500 wedding dress as the top prize.

The winner will be able to choose between six designs, with the dress donated by Eve at the Bridge, and any alterations needed donated by Ivory White Bridal Alterations.

Denise Harrison, secretary of The LCCC, said: “Our club is extremely active, but we’re hoping to recruit younger people to ensure the club survives.

“People are welcome to join the club fully or to volunteer for certain activities, such as Chepstow Agricultural Show which we recently helped with.

“Our grand raffle is the biggest one we do all year and local traders are always very generous."

The raffle will be drawn this Saturday, at Chepstow's Nashville Day, a day of free family fun - from 9am until 5pm - in the town's High Street.

To reserve a raffle ticket call Glyn Williams on 01633 865033 or 07584 907947.

For more information of the LCCC visit