CASTELL Roc got off to a flying start last week, with crowds of music fans ignoring the wet weather to pack into Chepstow Castle.

Here’s a look at what’s on this week:

TEX/MEX MUSIC NIGHT

(Paul Young will perform with Los Pacaminos)

On Thursday, the castle takes on a Western vibe for a Tex/Mex Music Night starring 1980s pop legend Paul Young in his band Los Pacaminos.

Los Pacaminos play the very best in Tex Mex Border music, from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder through to Los Lobos and even Roy Orbison.

Support is provided by Mad Dog Mcrea - who blend a unique mixture of folk rock, pop, gypsy jazz, and bluegrass - and the astounding female fronted Never The Bride.

Completing the theme is a great range of food and drink including tacos and tequila.

Tickets are available from

SHOWADDYWADDY

(Showaddywaddy will be at Castell Roc)

On Friday, dust off your platforms and bring your best singing voices for all the hit tunes from the rock’n’roll hall of fame, with Showaddywaddy.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, Showaddywaddy have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world extensively.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting, featuring all of their biggest hits – many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe – including Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, and more.

Since their debut TV appearance on ‘New Faces’ in 1973, the band have made nearly 300 television appearances, including their very own BBC TV special, The Showaddywaddyshow, broadcast between Christmas and New Year in 1980.

Tickets are available from

COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE

(A Country Night in Nashville will take place at Chepstow Castle)

On Saturday, this event will recreate the scene of a buzzing honky tonk in downtown Nashville, capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of Country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present. Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Little Big Town, are showcased by the amazing Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.

Also on Saturday, community group Chepstow Events Team will host a day of free family fun (9am-5pm) in the town’s High Street.

There’ll be line dancing, music, a treasure hunt, bucking bronco, coconut shy, cheerleaders, carousels, American car and motorcycle displays; as well as plenty of US-style fast food.

Tickets are available from

ABBA MANIA

(ABBA Mania will perform)

On Sunday (6.30pm-10.30pm), witness a special concert presentation of ABBA Mania, the show which has been delighting audiences of all ages since1999.

If you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then ABBA Mania is for you, so dig out those platforms, dust down those flares, join in and enjoy all of your favourites.

Tickets are available from

