POPULAR Danish retail store in Cwmbran is set to close its doors after five years.

Tiger, also known as Flying Tiger Copenhagen, is closing in less than a month.

The store, which sells selling own-brand Scandinavian design homeware goods, hobby supplies, spices and much more, has put up notices to let customers know and are currently having a 50% off sale on all items.

A spokesperson for Tiger said: “We can confirm that our Cwmbran store will be closing at the beginning of September.

(Outside the Tiger store, Cwmbran. Credit: Google Earth)

“We have carried out a review of our property portfolio and regrettably have decided on the option to close the store.

“However, we do have a number of other stores in close proximity.”

A spokesperson for the Cwmbran Centre said: “Discussions regarding lease extensions are ongoing with a number of our existing tenants, who trade well here.

“At the same time, we continually talk to new brands about joining our retailer line up and hope to be able to announce new names in due course."

The nearest store for Tiger customers in Gwent is now in Friars Walk, which opened in November 2015.