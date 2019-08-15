A FERRARI from Malta, a rose gold Rolex worth nearly £28,000, and a farmhouse in the French countryside were among the luxury lots up for auction in Newport last night.

At this, Wilsons Auctions' most recent government property auction in the city, lots included government repossessions and proceeds of crime related assets.

"This month the auction will see £2.3 million worth of goods going under the hammer including a selection of designer shoes seized by Gloucestershire Constabulary, as well as a Ferrari 360 Modena entered by the Maltese government," Wilsons Auctions' asset recovery director Aidan Larkin said in his opening letter.

There was a full house at the the auction hall on Usk Way, with prospective bidders keen to get a look at the evening's pièce de résistance, the black Ferrari 360 put up for sale by the Maltese government.

In what he called a "landmark" moment, auctioneer Mr Larkin told the hall this was believed to be the first time a government had sent something to be auctioned overseas.

The Ferrari – a left-hand drive automatic with 47,000 kilometres on the clock – was the final lot to go up for bidding, and after a three-way bidding war of attrition sold for £33,150.

Among the properties up for auction were houses in Essex, East Anglia, and London; but what stood out was La Limousiniere, a rustic farmhouse in the Loire valley. In need of refurbishment, the property was described as "a great project" by Mr Larkin, and bidding opened at just £1,000. After a flurry of bids in the hall, the house eventually went to an online bidder for £20,000.

The auction also included plenty of smaller items, with designer clothing and shoes attracting plenty of interest. Bags and shirts from Louis Vuitton and Gucci attracted plenty of interest, but perhaps the most eye-catching lot was a pair of black Christian Louboutin boots dotted with metal spikes.

"An incredible pair of trainers -- they'd cost £1,900 in Selfridges," Mr Larkin told the hall. Bidding started at £50, and after much interest in the hall and online, eventually sold for £1,075.

Watches are always popular at these auctions, and this time around a rose gold Rolex Daytona, with a whopping estimated retail value of nearly £28,000, was the pick of the bunch, and sold for a provisional £20,000.

A second Rolex, a Wimbledon model, went to an online bidder for a more modest £6,500.

Wilsons Auctions hosts regular government auctions. Across the firm's UK and Ireland sites, an estimated £100 million of items have been auctioned off at such sales.