ARMED police were called to a Newport street after reports of a man with a gun.

Officers from Gwent Police's armed response unit swooped on Hoskins Street yesterday (August 14) at 5.15pm.

They were responding to reports of two men with a weapon, but didn't find anyone matching the description.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, and asked anyone with any information to call 101 quoting log 301 14/8/19, or contact the force on Facebook or Twitter.