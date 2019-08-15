ARMED police were called to a Newport street after reports of a man with a gun.
Officers from Gwent Police's armed response unit swooped on Hoskins Street yesterday (August 14) at 5.15pm.
They were responding to reports of two men with a weapon, but didn't find anyone matching the description.
A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, and asked anyone with any information to call 101 quoting log 301 14/8/19, or contact the force on Facebook or Twitter.