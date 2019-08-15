A NEWPORT High School student has become the first student in the history of the school to get into Oxford University.

Harrison Taylor, 18, achieved three A* grades in Maths, Further Maths and ICT to secure his place at one of the world’s leading centres for learning, teaching and research and make his dream of studying Economics and Management at Oxford University come true.

Mr Taylor has always set his sights on going to Oxford but didn’t believe that he met the standards for entry.

He joined a Welsh Government programme - Seren - designed to help students reach their potential after getting top grades at GCSE level.

Seren offers members additional support, academic guidance and career advice.

Mr Taylor said: “Being invited to join Seren at the end of Year 11 was a real honour.

“Only a handful of students from our school were invited to join, so it has been nice to meet other like-minded Seren students from all over Wales when we’ve attended events.

“I’ve attended a number of events and conferences, but the most useful talks have been on the admissions processes for Oxford and Cambridge as well as hearing former and current students talking about their own experience of life at the universities.

“I also attended several sessions on interview techniques and had a mock interview which was really useful. My hub coordinator and Head of Sixth form were supportive and provided guidance and advice where necessary, especially during the application process."

He added: “The interviews for Oxford are around half an hour; they ask a lot of questions which can be really tough. The practise sessions were helpful and enabled me to fully prepare and to remain calm and collective throughout.

“My parents have been really supportive and encouraging. I think we were all completely amazed when I finally got my acceptance offer as I’ll be the first person in my family to go anywhere like that.

"My parents both went to university, but not Oxbridge, so I know they are really proud of me. I still can’t believe I’m the first person in the school’s history to get into Oxford. I’m so pleased and excited.”