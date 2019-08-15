STUDENTS at Caldicot School are celebrating after achieving an overall pass rate of 100 per cent.

The school also saw 39 per cent of students achieve top grades A* to A.

(Sara Williams opening her results)

Acting head teacher Simon Rees described the news as "wonderful", saying: "It has been a very exciting morning as, along with improved performance across the school, we have received confirmation form our students of their destinations.

"We encourage them to be ambitious and it is wonderful to learn that the majority of them can now begin preparing for the next steps, including many embarking upon a whole range of interesting courses at university."

(Natalie Groves of Caldicot Comprehensive)

And Peter Nurcombe, who is the chairman of governors, added: "Our staff and students have worked hard over the last two years, so it is a pleasure to see them rewarded with these high grades which will allow them to be successful at university where the large majority of our students will be heading.

"University is not for everyone, however, and I am equally proud of our students who are going to be doing an apprenticeship or entering the world of work.

"The governing body joins me in wishing these young people every success in their futures."