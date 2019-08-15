DESPITE today's relatively normal weather, Gwent has been issued with another weather warning for tomorrow.

Friday, August 16 is set to be another washout as the Met Office predicts heavy rain for all areas between Cardiff and Chepstow.

(Friday, August 16 will be a wet day for Gwent.)

Monmouth is set to miss the heavy rain, but may still be subjected to a wet day.

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place from 8am tomorrow to midnight.

Some flooding can be expected on roads, and the Met Office advises that journeys may be delayed.