DESPITE today's relatively normal weather, Gwent has been issued with another weather warning for tomorrow.
Friday, August 16 is set to be another washout as the Met Office predicts heavy rain for all areas between Cardiff and Chepstow.
(Friday, August 16 will be a wet day for Gwent.)
Monmouth is set to miss the heavy rain, but may still be subjected to a wet day.
READ MORE:
- LIVE: A-level results in Gwent as Wales sees highest number of A*'s
- History made as first ever Newport High School student gets in to Oxford
- Armed police called to Newport street after reports of 'two men with a weapon'
The yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place from 8am tomorrow to midnight.
Some flooding can be expected on roads, and the Met Office advises that journeys may be delayed.