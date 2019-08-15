A PENSIONER has admitted causing a crash that resulted in the death of a retired teacher.

Carol White, aged 73, of Brynhonddu, Pandy, near Abergavenny, was accused of being responsible for killing 62-year-old Barbara Calligan in Hillcrest Road in Abergavenny on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

White admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.

They said: "Barbara, a retired teacher, has been described by her family as selfless, fun-loving and bright, enjoying her life.

"She will be dearly missed by Izzy, Andy and all her family. Izzy and Andy also wish to convey their gratitude for all the support they've received from family and friends."

White will be sentenced on September 10.