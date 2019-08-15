RESIDENTS in Newport are recycling more items than ever before despite initial concerns about the rollout of smaller bins.

Recycling rates increased to 69.6 per cent between April and June this year – up from 56 per cent for the same time last year.

Newport City Council says the difference, which is equivalent to the weight of 310 recycling trucks, has been achieved by replacing its 180-litre wheeled bins.

The move had courted controversy when it was approved as part of this year’s council budget, with residents and councillors voicing their opposition.

But the cabinet member for streetscene, Cllr Roger Jeavons, has thanked the people of Newport for “embracing change”.

He said: “We appreciate there was some resistance to the changes in the beginning but the latest recycling figure of 69.6 per cent show it was the right decision.

“Everyone should be very proud that we are doing our bit to help the environment and reduce waste.”

If the upward trend continues, Newport City Council is confident that it will exceed the statutory recycling targets set by the Welsh Government.

Failing to reach the 70 per cent target by 2024/25 would see the authority hit with a £1.2 million fine, having already had two significant fines waived in recent years.

Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the council’s Conservative opposition, has also welcomed the figures but claimed that it “failed to show the whole picture”.

“It’s good to see recycling has gone up but I’d like to know if the number of callouts to deal with fly-tipping has also increased,” said Cllr Evans.

“In places like Pill and Ridgeway, rubbish just spills out onto the street and is left there by inconsiderate people who rather than going down to the tip just chuck it onto the floor.

“But here are still long queues for the Docks Way tip which will continue until they establish a new one.”

As of today (August 15), the Docks Way household waste cycling centre (HWRC) will stay open until 6pm instead of 4.30pm every Thursday until November.

It will also open this August Bank Holiday (August 26) from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The council is currently drawing up plans to open a new HWRC, with initial proposals earmarking a site in the east of the city.