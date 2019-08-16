KEEN gardeners living in sheltered housing across Caerphilly county borough have gone head-to-head to determine who has the greenest fingers.

The council’s Older Persons’ Housing Team hosted a competition for tenants in the 34 sheltered housing schemes, with prizes donated by Ystrad Mynach based builders’ merchants D Emlyn Lloyd and Woodfields Nursery and Caerphilly Garden Centre.

Maesteg in Pentwynmawr came out on top in the Best Communal Garden category, with Highfield Court in Newbridge and Ty Melin in Crospenmaen coming in second and third.

All three winners in the Best Individual Garden were from Bedwas, with Ronald and Margaret Jones winning first prize, Helen Thomas second and Susan Williams third.

And in the Best Hanging Basket, Pot or Container competition, Maureen Beddis, of Trinant, came out on top, followed by Pamela Gundy, also of Trinant, and Ernest Marshall, of Bedwas.

READ MORE:

Cllr Lisa Phipps, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet member for homes and place visited the winners to present them with certificates.

She said “This is the first year that we’ve held a gardening contest solely for sheltered housing tenants.

“The number and calibre of entries we’ve received has been incredibly high.

“I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone who entered for their efforts and to the judging panel for their time in the unenvious task of choosing our winners.

“The council’s Older Persons’ Housing Team develops a number of regular programmes for tenants to ensure that they have opportunities to socialise, get active and generally improve their health and wellbeing - gardening is a great activity which delivers on all of these.”

Sheltered housing tenants can find out more about activities available at their schemes by speaking to their sheltered housing officer or by contacting Victoria Roper, activities co-ordinator on 01443 866449 or by emailing olderpersonshousing@caerphilly.gov.uk.