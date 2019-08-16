A TORFAEN-BASED home care company has been named as one of the top 20 providers in Wales, according to its users.

Bluebird Care Pontypool and Ebbw Vale, based at Mamhilad Park Estate, received the award from review site homecare.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews on the website from customers and their families.

Reviews praised the quality of care and applauded staff for their attentiveness to client’s needs.

The home care providers were rated on overall standard, staff, care and support, management, treated with dignity, and value for money.

Ryan Hoskins, a director at Bluebird Care Pontypool and Ebbw Vale, said he and his colleagues were “delighted” by the accolade.

“We were so pleased to read the wonderful reviews left by our customers, and to see how the hard-work and determination of our care assistants has paid off,” he said. “We strive every day to provide the best quality of care to every single person we care for. We invest heavily in our team members and service to ensure our teams can make a real career in care.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with more complex conditions, so home care providers, which offer compassionate, personalised care to people in their own homes are becoming increasingly crucial in today’s society.

“Home care providers are also vital in enabling people with disabilities to stay as independent as possible and still live in their own homes.

“Looking for the right home care provider can be time-consuming and difficult. We hope our awards will help to make people’s search that little bit easier.”