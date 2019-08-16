TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of causing a crash which left a cyclist in a critical condition on the B4245 last week.

Gwent Police reported the injured man was found with a bicycle "in close proximity".

He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with serious injuries, and remains in a critical but stable condition.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Two men, a 37-year-old from the Portskewett area and a 32-year-old from the Caldicot area have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision.

"They have both been released under investigation."

The incident was reported at shortly after 7pm on Monday, August 5.

Police and ambulance services attended, and the road was closed between Station Road, Rogiet, and Rockfield Way, Undy, until around 6am the following morning morning, while inquiries at the scene were completed.

Gwent Police are still appealing for any information that could assist their investigation. Officers are requesting any motorists that used the road around the time of the incident to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 470 05/08/19.