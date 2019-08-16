ONE lane on the A472 bypass in the Valleys has been closed for three weeks.

The inside lane on the A472 bypass between Newbridge and Pentwynmawr will stay closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday for three weeks.

Caerphilly County Borough Council announced that the closure would be in place through social media on Wednesday, August 14.

The closure is to allow work to be done to repair drainage channels. It was closed in 2016 for the same reason.

It is expected that the works will take place until September 3.