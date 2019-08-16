THERE are heavy delays in both directions on the M4 around Newport due to the poor weather conditions.

Traffic is queuing on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 from junction 29 A48(M) to junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).

The AA is reporting "severe delays of ten minutes" heading towards the Brynglas Tunnels.

Traffic is also moving slowing in the westbound direction from junction 24 A449 (Coldra) to junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).

There have not been any accidents on the motorway causing the delays, with the poor weather conditions likely to be responsible.

The SDR and other alternative routes are experiencing heavier than usual traffic as drivers look to avoid the motorway.