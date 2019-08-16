EBBW Vale’s £2.3m cable car remains closed following a suspected act of vandalism.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council announced the closure through their social media pages on Wednesday, August 7.

The council said an "act of vandalism" had caused damage to the side gate interlock system and this would need to be repaired.

But Gwent Police have said no incident has been reported to them.

READ MORE:

Originally, it was hoped the cable car would reopen this week.

But it remains closed while repair work continues.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are currently waiting delivery of a part. Once this has arrived and is installed, we hope the mechanical link will re-open to the public next week.”

The £2.3 million link, paid for with part of a £12 million European grant, has closed around 250 times since its installation in 2015.

Up to 22 people can use the link at one time for the 140-foot journey that goes between two platforms, from the centre of ‘The Works’ to Ebbw Vale town centre.