A 76-YEAR-OLD man from the Tredegar area has been reported as missing.

Gerald Davies was last seen at approximately midday on Wednesday (August 14) outside his home near Stable Lane, Tredegar.

Gwent Police officers are concerned for Mr Davies' welfare and are appealing for information to locate him.

Mr Davies is approximately 5ft 6in tall, of thin build with grey thinning hair. He is thought to be driving a grey Mini, registration number CK17 TZG.

Anyone with any information relating to Mr Davies' whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 282 of 14/8/19.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

MORE NEWS: