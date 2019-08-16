A GARDIFFAITH resident has launched a new gardening service in Torfaen with support from the council’s Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) programme.

Bernard Williams has launched ‘Lost the Plot Garden Services’, specialising in garden clearance and bespoke garden design and creation work.

The CfW+ scheme and the local Department for Work and Pensions team offered Mr Williams support with planning, marketing and promotion, insurance and equipment funding.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to both Communities for Work Plus and the Job Centre Plus for their invaluable help and support during this journey of mine,” said Mr Williams.

“They have been superb. I’ve also been working with Groundwork Wales and can now look forward to a successful business and future."

Communities for Work Plus, and the predecessor programme Communities First, has helped establish 50 businesses in the Torfaen country borough over the past five years.

Employer Engagement Officer, Richard Murphy said, “Bernard is a unique character and has built up his experience in this area and will no doubt make this enterprise a success.

“Both CfW+ and DWP have been on hand all the way in his journey and it’s with pleasure that we have been able to support him to launch his venture.

“It’s another great example of local people leading the way and with the council and partner agency support they are in a position to hopefully carve out a successfully and profitable career for themselves and their families.”

If you have a business idea and would like some advice and support to help set it up, please contact Richard Murphy on 01633 647455 or email richard.murphy@torfaen.gov.uk