AN AMERICAN experience is taking over Chepstow this weekend.

To tie in with Castell Roc’s A Country Night in Nashville at Chepstow Castle, Hannah’s Music will be delivering the warm-up to the main event.

They have planned a free ‘Nashville Day’ to coincide with the Nashville night on Saturday, August 17.

Below the arch in Chepstow town centre will be closed to traffic and there will be a sign saying 'Welcome to Nashville.'

Adding to the theme, there will be American cars, American bikes, bucking bronco, children’s carousels, a Fun Casino (inside the palmer centre), fun stalls (coconut shy, hook a duck, pick a prize, hoopla etc), candy floss, ice cream, burgers, and a barbecue.

The fire brigade are decorating their fire engine and dressing up as cowboys, with SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association) also getting involved.

American flags and bunting - decorated by local schools, Brownies, Guides, and Cub groups - will be on display.

There will be a treasure hunt to take people around the shops, plus a competition to win two tickets for the Nashville night at Chepstow Castle for best dressed cowboy and cowgirl.

READ MORE:

Although the Nashville day is free, the night - part of Castell Roc - is £23.75 per person.

Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of Country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Little Big Town, are showcased by the amazing Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.

Tickets are available from

or via the festival box office at Hannahs Music, Moor Street, Chepstow (01291 627122).