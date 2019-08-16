A GRIEVING daughter paid out thousands to bury her mum in Blaenau Gwent because she was classed her as a non-resident after living in a Torfaen care home.

Beatrice Paget died aged 102 on July 25. She had lived in a house she owned in Blaina, but was forced to move into Panteg Nursing Home after breaking her hip.

Mrs Paget had bought a graveyard plot in Blaenau Gwent after her son died in 2008, and said she wanted to be buried with him.

But after her death, Mrs Paget's daughter, Wendy Rosete, 67, from Griffithstown, was told by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council she would need to pay the £2,248 non-residents fee to re-open the grave - which she bought back in 2008.

In cemeteries in Blaenau Gwent, it costs £987 to re-open a grave for residents, and for non-residents it costs £2,248.

Mrs Rosete argues her mum should have been entitled to the residents’ fees, as she was still a homeowner in the borough.

“Mum was a well-known and respected lady in Blaina,” said Mrs Rosete. “To think how degrading this is for her, it’s horrible.

(Beatrice Paget wished to be buried with her son, who died in 2008. Picture: Wendy Rosete.)

“After speaking to the coroner, the funeral home said there would be a problem as she had been living in Torfaen for two years.

“She broke her hip in January 2017. She wasn’t able to stay in hospital and couldn’t live at home. She had to stay in a care home.”

(Wendy Rosete has been told she needs to pay more than £2,000 to have her mother buried in the same plot as her brother. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

A spokesman from Blaenau Gwent council said: "The council understands the issues raised in respect of burial charges for non-residents. We have many difficult conversations with families in relation to additional costs associated with a non-Blaenau Gwent resident.

"Additional fees apply when a person has lived outside Blaenau Gwent for 12 months or more.

"This policy and associated fees have been adopted by the council and is in line with neighbouring local authorities.

"Whilst we understand how upsetting such matters can be for families at this most distressing time the Council has acted consistently and in line with its policies."