NEWPORT woman who played football for Wales in the Homeless World Cup (HWC) has joined Newport City Ladies FC, and they are currently looking for sponsors and players.

Jennifer Gattrell, 34, from Newport started playing for Street Football Wales around five years ago but has always played football from a young age and has a great passion for the sport.

“It takes away all my problems, it’s an escape for me,” she said.

“When I’m playing it’s just me and the ball.”

For many years, she had been trying to make it to the HWC and after four years, she made her debut when actor Michael Sheen brought the event to Wales.

Miss Gattrell also had the pleasure of meeting Michael Sheen, with the Welsh actor sharing her fundraising page on his Twitter to help the newly founded team raise money.

“The HWC was amazing and such a brilliant opportunity to meet different people from around the world,” she said.

“It was confusing because he walks around like he’s one of us.

“He’s so nice and down to earth.”

Since representing Wales at the HWC as a goalkeeper, she has been asked to join a new ladies football team, Newport City.

(Newport City Ladies FC)

They have recently been sponsored by Women of Newport and are hoping that it will raise their profile, as well as help them out financially.

“We also hope it removes barriers and supports other females beginning or continuing football,” she added.

Newport City Ladies FC are currently looking for more players and sponsors.

page has been created to help them reach their target of £3000.