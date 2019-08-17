A MAN who was found unconscious in his car with a sword, a throwing knife, a crossbow and a 'spliff' by a police officer has been put behind bars.

Philip Stokes appeared before in court yesterday after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of cannabis, possession of amphetamine and in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drugs.

The 45-year-old, of Maes-y-Bedw, Bedlinog, bought the weapons in Bargoed, Newport Crown Court was told.

He was discovered with “slurred speech” and “blood-shot eyes” in his silver-coloured Vauxhall along Farm Road by a police officer on Sunday, February 10.

Prosecuting, Laura Shepherd said when the officer searched the vehicle, he uncovered a crossbow, sword and a throwing knife.

She said: “[The officer] could smell cannabis.

“And when asked why he was parked there, the defendant said: ‘I broke down here at around 4am this morning.

“He asked the defendant if he had anything on him that he shouldn’t. He said he had a spliff.

“The defendant then admitted he had some weapons in the boot.”

MORE NEWS:

She added: “When asked if he had consumed drugs and alcohol, the defendant admitted he had taken cannabis and amphetamine the day before.”

In mitigation, Nigel Fryer said that the defendant had pleaded guilty and added that he is grieving following the loss of three close family members.

“The situation is a sad one,” he said.

“Mr Stokes lost three very close family members in quick succession.

“As a result of that, Mr Stokes went, in his own words, ‘off the rails’. That is why he found himself in this vehicle.

“He was fully co-operative with police. He directed them to the items in the vehicle.

“On the face of it, these were very dangerous weapons. Mr Stokes lives and works on a farm and that farm is isolated. He purchased all of these weapons in Bargoed a few days before. He purchased these to hunt. There is no malicious motive.

“His strongest mitigation is that he entered a guilty plea.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said the defendant’s last conviction was a suspended sentence last year for possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.

He added: “I am afraid that these offences are too serious to be dealt with by anything but immediate custody.

“A crossbow is capable of death or serious injury.”

Stokes was sentenced to nine months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years.