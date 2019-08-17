A BUSINESS OWNER has opened up for the first time about his battles with mental health to persuade other people to never “give up on their dreams”.

Dario Oliver is the brains behind Newport-based iPhone repair company MouseTech, which he runs with his brother and partner Claudio.

The company fixes damaged mobiles and this month it will be celebrating its second anniversary.

But not so long-ago, things were not running as smoothly, revealed the 28-year-old.

(Left to right: Claudio and Dario Oliver with their work van. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

“I used to suffer with my mental health--and anxiety was a particular problem,” said Mr Oliver.

“In fact, it got so bad I could not even leave my house.

“The cause for this was pressure from my full-time job. But I had anxiety before this as well.

“When I had anxiety and depression it totally changed me as a person. I lost my confidence. It took me a very long time to build it back up.”

MORE NEWS:

Mr Oliver’s anxiety became that severe that it almost caused him to call it a day for his then newly hatched business.

(Dario Oliver)

But through sheer determination, Mr Oliver fought back and managed to overcome his anxiety that threatened to “block his path”.

And he now has a simple message for all those who are in the same position as he once was: “I want people to know not to give up.

“No one should give up on their dreams.

“You should not be afraid of speaking about mental health either. We need to talk about it openly.

"We raise money for Mind charity and use social media to help raise awareness surrounding mental health.

“I am proof that you should not let things get to you—no matter what issue is facing you.”

Mr Oliver employs three people and now operates his company from both an office at Devonia House and a vehicle.

For more information on MouseTech, visit the Facebook page