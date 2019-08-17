A RETIRED welder from Newport has filled his house with foraged wood after having what he called "a lightbulb moment".

Brian Jones, 67, from Newport has turned his hand to working with wood collected from rivers, beaches, forests.

He turns them into furniture or pieces of art after having what he calls “lightbulb moment” almost two years ago.

“I was putting wood in a wood burner and thought that it was too good to just be burnt,” he said.

Mr Jones sources wood of all shapes and sizes, takes out the rotten bits to preserve them, and turns them into decorations in his home.

(Brian Jones in his front room. The retired welder from Newport now works with foraged wood.)

“I’ve slowed right down at the moment as my house is getting too full and I have no room left,” he added.

He often sets up his workbench outside his house in St Vincent’s Street where passers-by often stop to talk to him about what he is doing.

(Brian Jones working outside at his workbench.)

“People want to talk about what I’m doing, and I also invite them inside to have a look,” he said.

But he stressed the branches, roots and other tree parts he uses are never cut down.

(Trees placed on Mr Jones' staircase.)

Mr Jones even cooks with a wood burning stove he made himself as he doesn’t own a cooker.

(Brian Jones with his wood burning stove.)

Towards the end of the year he hopes to make his hobby into a business and offer exhibitions, decorations for weddings and even flower displays.

“I’m a one-man band at the moment, but I do hope to expand.”

