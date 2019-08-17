THE SANDWICH is a mighty thing – it can be as simple or as complex as you like.

With so many variations and options available the sandwich is the ultimate snack with a huge array of venues serving up sarnies in Gwent.

Ultimately it's down to personal preference, but here are five great places, as recommended by you…

Holy Cheesus, Bridge Street, Newport

(Current owner Lawrence Tucker at Holy Cheesus. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Holy Cheesus has a loyal following of brie-sciples who rated it as a top destination for sandwiches (albeit toasted).

Describing themselves as ‘purveyors of grilled cheese’ the former owner called it quits in February for ‘personal reasons’ but it was re-opened, under new leadership, in May.

Many voters described Holy Cheesus as ‘the one’ with Suzanne Howell adding: “They have totally delicious sandwiches, and cater to vegetarians and vegans.”

Alex Fletcher said: “Holy Cheesus has beautiful sandwiches made on the premises, not shipped in from who knows where – made with love and goudaness. The menu never stands still and the vibe is unconventionally cool.”



Logi-Fin's Street Food, Cwmbran Centre, Torfaen

(Richard Cooke, owner of Logi-Fin's Street Food. Picture: Josh Thomas)

LogiFins Street Food, who are finalists in this year’s Welsh Café Awards, also proved popular – with many praising their beef brisket sandwich.

The venue opened in December last year and has clearly made an impression.

Richard Cooke described it as ‘amazing’ with Rebecca Dee adding: “It’s definitely the best place around.”

Jessica Dee said: “It’s out of this world – there’s no place like it!”



Frenchies Baguettes & Caterers, Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale

(Frenchies Baguettes & Caterers. Picture: Facebook)

Frenchies Baguettes & Caterers offers a variety of food which people just can’t seem to get enough of.

Dominic Evans said: “I recently had the lamb and mint baguette from Frenchies and it is the best I’ve ever had!” with Charlie Evans adding describing their food as ‘gorgeous.’

Gary Bones added: “Frenchies are the best around, not just for rolls but for hot food too. And the staff are a great laugh.”



The Hot Bread Shop, Chepstow Road, Newport

(The Hot Bread Shop in Newport)

Although Newport’s Wrens Bakery, which provides bread to The Sandwich Bar on Llanthewy Road, did well, The Hot Bread Shop trumped them by a few votes.

Lucy Davies said: “The Hot Bread Shop have a fab selection of freshly made rolls and baguettes – best around.”

Richard Breslin also favoured the venue, adding: “They do awesome rolls, topped off with chocolate crunch and pink custard.”

The Hot Bread Shop has been open for 32 years, so it’s hardly surprising they have such a loyal following.



Morgan’s Breakfast & Baguettes, Maendy Square, Torfaen

(Morgan’s Breakfast & Baguettes, Picture: Google Maps)

Morgan’s Breakfast & Baguettes did well, with many people recommending the café, which – along with baguettes and wraps – offers cooked breakfasts, salads and pasta bowls.

Mary Brooks said: “Morgan’s Breakfast & Baguettes does some really lovely food” and Christina Clare described their food as ‘lush.’

Morgan’s Breakfast & Baguettes offers the choice to eat-in or take-away and accepts card payments, including contactless.

