A DRIVER has recalled the terrifying moment another car ploughed head-on into his vehicle before its occupants got out and ran off.

Daniel Matthews received neck injuries in the crash on Wednesday evening, and his car – a brand-new Mini Cooper – was badly damaged.

"I'm still shook up," he told the Argus the day after the crash. "They could have killed somebody."

After smashing into Mr Matthews' car, the driver and passengers of the other vehicle – a silver Mercedes – drove further down the road, colliding with a parked car, and then running away.

Mr Matthews, 33, said he had been driving through Newport's Mendalgief Retail Park shortly after 8pm on Wednesday when he saw the Mercedes being driven erratically towards him.

"The car mounted a number of kerbs," he said. "It was swerving, they purposely steered into me.

"They were out to cause trouble. They finished their rampage by crashing into another car."

Mr Matthews said he was "still in shock" following the crash, and was told at hospital he had suffered a neck injury in the impact.

"I've just been recovering from major surgery for a collapsed lung," he said.

"I feel really hurt that there are people out there causing trouble."

Gwent Police attended the scene of the crash.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting log 422 of 14/8/19. Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.