AFTER Friday's washout across Gwent, the Met Office forecast is looking a little brighter for the rest of the weekend.

After some light showers on Saturday morning, the skies will clear, with clouds giving way to a sunny afternoon and temperatures of 18C or 19C.

The skies will stay clear overnight, but some light showers are forecast late on Sunday morning.

They should give way to another sunny afternoon, with highs of 17C.

Some light showers are forecast for Monday, with sunny spells, and Tuesday should be a brighter affair with sunshine throughout the day and temperatures of 15C to 17C.