THERE are heavy delays on the westbound carriageway of the M4 around Newport as supporters head to Cardiff for this afternoon's World Cup warm-up match between Wales and England.

The AA are reporting severe delays of 13 minutes between junction 23A A4810 (Magor Services) and junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road), with an average speed 20 mph.

The delays are set to increase heading into the afternoon, with kick off at 2.15pm.

READ MORE:

Delays are expected in the opposite direction later this evening as fans leave the match.