OUR Dog of the Week is Matt Patt.

He is a beautiful chocolate coated Patterdale, and although he isn't chipped, the vets have estimated his age at under a year old.

Matt Patt is a very lively youngster. He is a little wary of strangers, and has a few 'war wounds' and scars, but he has settled into life in kennels really well, and he loves his new routine.

Matt Patt absolutely adores his kennel friends, and he could live with another dog. It's unlikely he is a great fan of kitties though, and Matt would be most suited to a home with experience of terriers, their breed traits, and helping a little dog make up for lost time in respect of training and manners.

If you'd like to meet Matt Patt please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in to meet him.