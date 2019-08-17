A CHANDELIERED master bedroom, a swimming pool and sauna complex, and rolling lawns. These features might conjure up images up mansions in Beverly Hills, but all this – and more – could be yours at a luxurious house in Llanhilleth, Caerphilly county borough, for £1.225 million.

Trinant Hall is a former colliery master's house dating back 200 years, located in leafy surroundings between Llanhilleth and Crumlin.

Trinant Hall. All pictures: Chewton Rose/Rightmove

With seven bedrooms and an expansive outdoor terrace, this property is perfect for families who love to entertain.

Relax, or throw a party, in the exquisite swimming pool and sauna complex, which opens out in summer onto five acres of grounds.

Children will love exploring the wooded areas around the house, and the terrace provides a perfect place to entertain guests in the open air.

Stepping inside, the kitchen is modern and spacious with an island stove.

The lounge and dining rooms are bright and elegant with a polished wooden floor.

Head upstairs and find the master bedroom, decorated grandly with a high ceiling and chandelier.

Trinant Hall is being marketed by Chewton Rose estate agents, based in Cardiff, and has a guide price of £1,225,000.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-69437126.html