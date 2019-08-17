AN AREA of Newport city centre was cordoned off after an assault in the early hours of the morning.

Gwent Police had cordoned off the underpass and footbridge at the Old Green Crossing after the incident, which took place at about 4am.

The cordon has now been removed and the area has been re-opened to the public.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We are investigating an assault that occurred in the area of High Street, Newport approximately 4am Saturday, August 17.

"If you have any information regarding this incident then please call us on 101 or through our social media desk, quoting incident number 92 17/08/2019."

Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.