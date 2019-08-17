RISCA’S newest dog grooming salon – Furry Godmothers – is showing their competitors how its done, despite being open for less than a year.

The family-run grooming salon, located at the lower end of Commercial Street, is owned and run by 47-year-old Sallyann Ash and her 25-year-old niece Shannon Davies.

(Sallyann Ash and Shannon Davies grooming two beloved pets)

Not content with providing top-quality dog grooming, the pair go the extra mile to ensure that their doggy customers are just as satisfied as their human owners. They take their time to make sure that your furry friends are well looked after and as comfortable as possible.

Ms Ash explained about one anxious customer. She said: “It’s only the second time that we’ve had this puppy in for grooming and he has separation anxiety. He cries a lot and is a bit restless when he’s left here which does make it a bit harder to groom him, but we talk to him in our doggy voices and give him cuddles to keep him calm.”

On another difficult customer, Mrs Davies explained how the pooch went from being quite angsty and aggressive, to mellowing out and even falling asleep. She said: “We have one customer who when he first came in would be quite aggressive, he would bark a lot and was quite difficult but the more he came, the more mellow he became and now he even falls asleep on the table.”

The salon opened in November 2018 but between the two they have 12 years of experience. Ms Ash has worked as a groomer for 11 years and started off at the back of her house.

She said: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a police officer and had an interview but didn’t carry on. My son didn’t want me to be a firefighter because he said I could die. I wanted to do something to make a change in someone’s life.

My mum had two dogs, one day she mentioned about taking them to get groomed and I said that I could do it. So, I did and then decided it was what I wanted to do.”

(The grooming salon has a welcoming vibe)

Mrs Davies, who used to work in a supermarket, got involved after seeing her aunt with the dogs. She said: “I didn’t know what I wanted to do at the time and then decided I wanted to follow in her footsteps.

“So, I went to college in Bridgend two years ago and now I’ve qualified. I left my old job and now I’m here permanently.”

Despite only being open for 11 months, they are already ahead of their local competitors by being the only ones in Risca to have a CPG qualification.

Furry Godmothers is open Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5pm and Saturday between 10am and 2pm.