A BRAZEN burglar has taunted the police, warning people not to reveal his location after a prison recall was issued.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find 19-year-old Jack Martin from Pontypool, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Friday, August 2.

He was serving a one and a half year prison sentence for burglary.

Martin had breached his licence conditions by displaying poor behaviour and failing to reside at an approved address he has been recalled to prison.

But less than 24 hours after the appeal was issued, Martin left a reply in the comments on the Gwent Police Facebook post, saying: "If u see me or no me keep ur mouth shut."

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "If you see [Jack] or know where he is, please call 101, quoting: 1900300140.

"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org."