Meet lovely Lydia - the Newport moggy looking for a new home.

Lydia and her five newborn kittens were found under a bush at a school and taken into Gwent Cats Protection care. With her kittens now in their forever homes, it is Lydia’s turn. She is around two-years-old, and has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

(Two-year-old Lydia is waiting for her new humans)

When Lydia arrived, she was feisty in the protection of her kittens and her food.

She has mellowed hugely since then and will purr and ask for cuddles, but can get over excited and needs to be adopted by a patient, experienced owner with no small children. She does take control of all food, so may need to be fed separately if adopted with other animals.

Since her kittens have left, she has started to relax and play, just like a young cat should. If you can offer lovely Lydia a patient, forever home please contact us at Gwent Cats Protection.

You can contact Gwent Cats Protection on 0345 371 2747.

Or you can email at info@gwent.cats.org.uk.

The friendly staff and volunteers will be glad to provide any information you need.