LAST weekend, Gwent was gifted with heavy rain and strong winds. This got us thinking about how the weather has affected the region in the past.

So we dug through our archives and found some pictures of some of the heaviest rain falls seen in Gwent.

Have a look through and be thankful we didn't end up with this much water last weekend!

(Flood waters on A4042 near Llanellen October 7, 1985)

(Islwyn Borough Council worker Mr Arthur Lane in the flooded bar of the Flour Mill, Blackwood. February 12, 1989)

(Flooded fields near Ship Inn, Caerleon after heavy storms. January, 4, 1988)

(Flooding in Skinner Street, Newport. March 1989)

(Flooded scenes in Newbridge in August 1988)

(Road closed on the way to Usk but traffic still braves the weather. Picture taken March 28, 1987. Picture credit: Jenny Barnes)

(Mr Williams of Llanfoist Farm wades through the water to rescue drowning sheep. March 28, 1987. Credit: Jenny Barnes)

(Flooding at Newbridge on Usk. November 20, 1986)

(Somewhere under the water is a rugby pitch. Flooding at Newbridge Rugby Club. December 3, 1992)

(Water's a bit deep here. October 17, 1983. Picture: Les Masterton)