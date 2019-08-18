THE quiet town of Chepstow was a sight to behold yesterday as it was transformed into the 'Music City.'

The town centre was transformed into the city of Nashville, in America’s Tennessee, for a day of free family fun.

This coincided with Chepstow Castle hosting ‘A Country Night in Nashville’ as part of Castell Roc festival which you can read more about here.

The streets were lined with American flags and bunting, decorated by youngsters from local schools, Brownies, Guides and Cubs.

Visitors were welcome to enjoy a ‘hoedown’ with line-dancing throughout the day, along with cheerleading and a treasure hunt.

There was plenty of food, fun stalls, American cars and bikes, a bucking bronco, casino, rides, and more.

Check out our gallery:

(A good ol' fashioned 'hoedown'. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A pink Buick Cadillac on show at Nashville Day. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Riley Conway tries his luck with the 'bucking bronco.' www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Line up everybody! More line-dancing in Chepstow. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Jayne Marmont takes command of a pink Buick Cadillac.www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(A display of Harley-Davidson motorcycles at Nashville Day. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

(Millie-Mae Conway tries out the mechanical bull. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

('It's a bit pink': the Buick Cadillac was quite the hit. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

READ MORE: