THE chance to get a close-up, hands-on look at the work done by our emergency services - and the equipment they use to do it - proved popular at Caldicot Castle today.

Organised by Caldicot Town Team - a community group comprising residents, businesses and landlords - the 999 Emergency Services Day has become an annual event in the town, and hundreds turned up to learn more about what they do..

A fun-filled day was made all the better because the rain largely stayed away - and Gwent Police, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, Mountain Rescue, Police Cadets, Wales Air Ambulance, and Severn Area Rescue Association were among the services that carried out demonstrations of their work.

There were also a range of vintage vehicles on show, with a chance for visitors of all ages to get behind the wheel and sound the various sirens.

Money raised from the event will go towards funding a range of projects, events and markets run by Caldicot Town Team.