A CALDICOT woman is one of three finalists for a prestigious award.

Rita Martin, 62, has made it into the final three for the ‘Supported Living Or Small Group Community Living Care Practitioner Award’ category – sponsored by Educ8 – of the Wales Care Awards.

Ms Martin is a support worker at Q Care - a private home care company in Abergavenny which won 'Team of the Year' at South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards (2018).

Ms Martin said: “I offer home care to people in need – not just the elderly – which involves shopping, dressing, bathing, and more.

“I've worked for Q Care for more than 20 years and I still love every minute of it.

“I was nominated by an old manager, Kate Western, and pleased just for the nomination.

“It’s nice to see something I’m doing is paying off and I’m getting some recognition.”

(Rita Martin. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Wales Care Awards are hosted by Care Forum Wales, with numerous sponsors.

Thousands of people are nominated across 20 categories.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” added Ms Martin.

“I didn’t expect to get this far. I’m just doing a job that I love; I never expect to be awarded for it.

“It can be stressful at times but honestly, in all my years, I’ve never once woken up and thought ‘I don’t want to go to work.'"

Ms Martin will find out if she has won at an awards ceremony, hosted at Cardiff City Hall, on Friday October 18.

“I don’t care whether I’ve won or not,” said Ms Martin.

“To get this far is amazing – it means other people think I’m good at my job.

“The fact that is covers all of Wales means it must be quite big and I’m just chuffed to have got through. Plus, my family are really proud.”

