BLAENAVON residents braved the changeable weather on Saturday to attend the Town Council’s first family fun day.

The day saw a range of activities on show, with stalls, face painting and live music from local band The Tin Shed Collective.

As well as providing fun and games for residents, the event raised money for the mayor’s charities – the Royal British Legion and the British Heart Foundation.

The highlight of the day was the tug of war competition, which saw the St John’s Ambulance cadets Pontypool Division emerge victorious.

A number of prize-winning pooches were also on display with the dog show.

Blaenavon town mayor Cllr Jac Denley-Jones said the day had been a huge success.

“It’s been a nice day,” she said. “The event has been very successful. It’s a nice community event.

(The St Johns Ambulance cadets won the tug of war at the Blaenavon family fun day. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council)

“I think a few people might have been put off by the weather, but it’s mostly held off. The sun has been out and we have all had a nice time.

“We had a fire engineer here early on, which proved very popular with the children.

“Lots of people have taken part, and the stall holders have done well and raised a lot of money.

“The town councillors helped out setting it up – we couldn’t have managed without them.”

(Stall holders at the Blaenavon family fun day. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council)

Bronwen Howells helped run a stall for the Royal British Legion.

She said: “It’s been a good day, especially as it’s the first one.

“It’s been busier than we expected because of the weather.”

(Sweet treats on offer at the Blaenavon family fun day. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council.)

Rachel Wakefield, from the Pontypool Division of the St John’s Ambulance, said: “It’s been good fun.

“With the tug of war, we were supposed to take on the fire service, but they were called away on a job. So instead, our cadets took on the adults and the cadets won.

“We’ve also been fundraising, which has gone well.”