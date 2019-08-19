NEWPORT East Litter Pickers’ next mission will be at the end of this month.

The group, founded by HR worker Ben Antoniou to tackle the issue of fly tipping and littering in Newport East, will host their next litter pick on Saturday August 31, meeting at 10.30am.

Mr Antoniou said: “We are focussing on Sterndale Bennett Road in Ringland, near the entrance to Ringland Woods.

“This is a valuable green space in Newport East and we’re hoping to make a difference for local residents by clearing the surrounding area from litter.”

Councillor Laura Lacey has confirmed she will be attending and, as usual, Quarters Coffee are sponsoring the group and giving volunteers free coffee and cake after the event.

During the group's last litter pick they cleared 40 bags of litter from Wharf Road, in Maindee, in just one hour.

"We had more than 25 volunteers last time," added Mr Antoniou.

"This shows there is a real positive community spirit to address the issue of litter in Newport East."

For those hoping to get involved with Newport East Litter Pickers, suggest an area, or just interested in finding out more, e-mail cleangreennewport@gmail.com

You can ask to join their WhatsApp group to stay up to date with news about future events.