TRAFFIC has returned to normal in Caerleon following a one-vehicle crash.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle hit a telegraph pole on Lodge Road (B4236).

The incident is believed to have taken place near Museum Street, partially blocking High Street Caerleon (B4236) both ways.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 7.15am today, Gwent Police were called to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Lodge Road, Caerleon.

"It is believed that the vehicle left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.

"The driver has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The road has now reopened."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said paramedics had responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

One patient was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

There was heavy traffic as a result of the incident, but this has returned to normal and the road has been cleared.

Newport Bus' 27 service was affected, but normal service has resumed.