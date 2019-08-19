TRAFFIC has returned to normal in Caerleon following a one-vehicle crash.
Police believe the driver of the vehicle hit a telegraph pole on Lodge Road (B4236).
The incident is believed to have taken place near Museum Street, partially blocking High Street Caerleon (B4236) both ways.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 7.15am today, Gwent Police were called to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Lodge Road, Caerleon.
"It is believed that the vehicle left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.
"The driver has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"The road has now reopened."
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said paramedics had responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
One patient was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
There was heavy traffic as a result of the incident, but this has returned to normal and the road has been cleared.
Newport Bus' 27 service was affected, but normal service has resumed.
**CUSTOMER UPDATE** The RTC in Caerleon has now been cleared, 27/28 services are operating as normal— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) August 19, 2019
