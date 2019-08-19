IT WAS 30 years ago today; Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister, a pint of beer would have cost you just over £1, Jive Bunny and The Mastermixers were at number one and Newport AFC played their first competitive match.

After the demise of the old Newport County in February 1989, 15 directors and 400 diehard supporters got together to reform the club as Newport AFC that summer.

Disputes with Newport Council and the Football Association of Wales forced the club to play their home games over the border in England and a new nickname was born as the Ironsides became the Exiles.

The new team kicked off their first ever campaign in the Hellenic League Premier with a ‘home’ clash against Hereford-based Pegasus Juniors at Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire on August 19, 1989.

Nearly 600 fans made the 85-mile journey from Newport that Saturday to see Norman Parselle score the only goal in a 1-0 win for John Relish’s side.

Honorary club president David Hando, who was chairman back then, can remember it as if it was yesterday.

“It must have been incredible for the regulars at Moreton,” he recalled. “I think they had a top gate of about 40 and we had 589 there.

“It was an invasion and this sleepy little Cotswolds market town was very nervous about this influx of Welsh football fans.

“The police presence was incredible – Gwent Police and Gloucestershire Police with dogs. I think there were 17 in total.

“But, of course, there were no problems and for the next game there was just one bobby in his shirtsleeves on his bike eating an ice cream.

“It was a nice country atmosphere with the cemetery end, the allotment end, and trees all around.

“It was very pleasant in the fine weather and when it was raining, we sold a lot of umbrellas! I’ve still got mine, 30 years on.

“Norman said he hit a tremendous shot, which he was delighted to see trickle over the line!

“That was our first three points and we were on our way towards returning League football to Newport.”

Hando added: “I remember one of our supporters being interviewed by a national paper and saying, ‘I don’t want to go back to Newport, this is much more friendly!’

“It was an adventure; it was what I called the magical mystery tour of the Cotswolds.”

Parselle, who is now head of County in the Community, is happy to cast his mind back over three decades.

“It was my first ever week of nights at the Post Office and I had to finish work at 6am and then get up at 9am to get ready and catch the bus,” remembered the Newport-born club stalwart.

“We got picked up at the Civic Centre and the travel to Moreton was a grind. I remember thinking ‘wow, look at this place’.

“We had a great crowd with nearly 600 there and it was a bit of a boring game but it came down to one of my very few goals.

“It was a free-kick 25 yards out and Barry Vassallo was on the ball. He played it short to me and I played a one-two with Chris Lilygreen, closed my eyes and hit it with my left foot and it just trickled over the line.

“I was knackered after that but everyone was bouncing.

“We travelled back to Newport and I lasted until about midnight [celebrating]. I never bought one drink!

“Everyone was congratulating me and telling me I’d always have a place in the record books as the first scorer.

“I guess they were right, but what was great was that Newport had a team again – that’s the main thing.”

Parselle is delighted to see his club, renamed Newport County AFC in 1999, flourishing under current boss Michael Flynn.

“Now look at us, 30 years later, beating Plymouth in front of 5,000,” he said.

“It took us 25 years to get back into the Football League and now the fans are experiencing games like Spurs and Man City and now West Ham as well [next week].

“It just means it was all worthwhile.

“And the big thing for me is the people I’ve met along the way – people like Ray Taylor, Bob Herrin, Jeff Challingsworth, Dai Williams, John Relish, Graham Rogers.

“I made some great friends, lovely blokes who are friends for life and that’s the big thing for me.”

Happy anniversary to the Exiles, here’s to the next 30 years!