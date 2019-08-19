A BURGLAR who commented on his own police appeal warning people not to reveal his location has been arrested.
19-year-old Jack Martin from Pontypool, was recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions by displaying poor behaviour and failing to reside at an approved address.
He had been released from prison on Friday, August 2. He was serving a one and a half year prison sentence for burglary.
Martin replied to the appeal on the Gwent Police Facebook page asking for information about his whereabouts, commenting: "If u see me or no me keep ur mouth shut."
Martin has now been arrested and taken into police custody.
