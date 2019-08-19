A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been released on police bail following an alleged serious assault in Newport city centre on Saturday.He had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm
in connection with the alleged incident, which took place on Newport's High Street at around 4am on Saturday, August 17.
Gwent Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.
Another man suffered injuries to his head, arm, and back in the alleged incident and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment. He has since left hospital.
If anyone has any information about this alleged incident, they are asked to call Gwent Police on 101, or to send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting log 92 of 17/8/19.
