UPDATE 5.06PM: The accident on the M49 has been cleared, and traffic tailbacks in the area - including on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound - are now easing.

A CRASH involving three vehicles on the M49 southbound is causing tailbacks onto the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The M49 southbound is currently closed while emergency services deal with the crash.

The diversion route from the M4 - up to the M5 Almondsbury interchange (M4 junction 20) - is heavily congested.

Anyone travelling on the M4 east into England should expect considerable delays.