A new, bright red dragon has appeared over looking the M4 at the Coldra.

The dragon has been made by Pro Steel Engineering at its two sites in Caldicot and Pontypool and is part of the new ICC Wales, which is being built at the Celtic Manor Resort.

A spokesman for Pro Steel said: "We had a range of employees working on the project, including fabricators, welders, painters and erectors. Our apprentices and trainees were involved in every step of the process including design, manufacturing and installation."

Approximately 22 tonnes of steel plate and section were used in the creation of the striking sculture, which can be seen by drivers using the M4.

The spokesman said: "Tata Steel did the initial design and Pro Steel completed the design through retained designers but worked closely with the Tata designer throughout.

"The project took around eight months from inception to completion."

The £84m ICC Wales will have a capacity of 5,000 and will include an auditorium for 1,500 people, split over two levels, and 15 meeting rooms.

Being developed by Welsh Government and Celtic Manor, ICC Wales will be able to host up to 5,000 delegates within a 26,000 square metre footprint, making it the biggest centre of its kind in Wales and south west England. It is set to open in the autumn.