A HOUSING development in Torfaen designed for people with physical and mental disabilities has been officially opened by the Welsh Government Minister for Housing Julie James AM.

The Ty’r Hen Ysgol development, at former Ysgol Panteg Primary School site, features seven new flats of bespoke accommodation to meet multi-discipline needs across diverse physical and mental disabilities.

To mark the opening, Melin Homes held a celebration opening event at the new development in Griffithstown, which was attended by Julie James AM, Melin CEO Paula Kennedy, Torfaen council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt, Panteg ward councillor Norma Parrish and Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.

The £1.4m development was funded by the Welsh Government, and developed in partnership with Torfaen council.

The development will be completed in September 2019.

Ms Kennedy said: “We have worked in partnership with the Welsh Government, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Torfaen Council to bring these much-needed bespoke homes for people with complex and specialist needs.

"It was great to get the opportunity to show the Minister how proud we are of these homes and the finer details of what is a very modern development.”

Ms James AM said: The right type of quality housing is the cornerstone to people’s health and wellbeing. This facility achieves its impact by bringing high-quality flexible accommodation, together with care and technology, to considerably extend the scope for people to remain independent – and I wish the new residents luck in their new homes."