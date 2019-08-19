A TRIO of rockers will be bringing their latest single to a huge festival this week.
Crisis Talks – formed in 2015 – is made up of singer Dave Merrick from Newport, guitarist Mark Squire from Magor, and drummer James Clement from Sebastopol.
Describing themselves as ‘alternative rock with a dark pop thread’ the band are unconventional in that they don’t have a bassist, instead using synthesisers.
They recently unveiled their newest single, Undone, and will be rocking out at Sunshine Festival, at Upton upon Severn, on Friday August 23.
“This is a really good opportunity for the band,” said Mr Merrick.
“It’s different to our usual audiences – very wide-ranging with lots of pop and rock, so it’ll be interesting to see how we fit into that.
“It’s a really big festival and it’s very cool that we have this chance to showcase what we do.”
Crisis Talks are no strangers to big crowds; they performed at Monmouth festival a few years back, were involved with this year’s Caerleon Festival, and have played large gigs previously.
Speaking of their inspiration for their new single, Mr Merrick said: “The song is about how life takes twists and sometimes it feels like there’s no way out of a problem.
“It’s about how sometimes you’re trying to confront a problem and you haven’t got an answer, but it’s not just about being dark for the sake of it.
“Our music is personal and about reflection; reality isn’t always bright but that doesn’t mean there’s no hope.
“That’s a strong element in our songs: nothing is ever hopeless."
Along with their new single, Crisis Talks will perform an array of their original material – from their first EP onwards – including My Biggest Fear, which won Newport City Radio’s Song of the Year award (2018).
You can follow the band's progress on Facebook @crisistalks